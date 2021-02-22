MSUM Men’s Basketball Heads into NSIC Tournament with Confidence Level High

Dragons are number two seed; face Mankato in Quarterfinals

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota State-Moorhead men’s basketball is rolling into the NSIC Tournament as the number two seed. With their postseason match-up against Minnesota-State Mankato on the horizon, there is a lot to be excited about

MSUM closed out the regular season handing the top seed in the conference, Northern State, its only loss. Until that final series split, the Dragons were riding an eight-game win streak.

The offense has been the key to success this yea- with five players averaging double figures. Having such a balanced attack on any given night has instilled confidence in head coach Chad Walthall.

“We’ve been a really good practice team. I don’t know if were a team built that has star power but I think collectively 9,10,11 guys, were pretty good,” Walthall said. “We have a lot of guys who are humble and all they care about is winning. Sometimes that’s hard to do. This group has really bought in and I’m proud of them.”

“He (Coach Walthall) just says more of the same. There hasn’t been any pressure put on us,” said the team’s leading scorer Lorenzo McGhee. “Stressing the tournament of anything. He knows were a good team, he’s actually said were one of his most liked teams so I guess that’s a good thing.”

“He (Coach Walthall) preaches that we don’t really have to do anything more than what we are and who we are,” said senior guard Bryce Irsfeld. If we just stay solid to what we do, that should be enough.”