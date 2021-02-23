NDSU Football Adjusting to Short Week

Play Southern Illinois at Noon Saturday after Sunday afternoon game

FARGO, N.D. — After opening up the spring season with a win at home over Youngstown State, its time for North Dakota State football to pack their bags and hit the road for back-to back games starting with Southern Illinois.

With game one this past Sunday, it presents a quick turnaround for the Bison who are getting ready for a noon kick on Saturday. It’s altered the team’s schedule with many of the normally planned preparations pushed back a day including the players mandatory day off.

Despite the many changes that have been made, head coach Matt Entz and his coaching staff have found ways to look ahead in anticipation for the team’s return to the field.

“Traditionally our first practice of the week is 12 periods. Were going a little bit longer today. Trying to get head ahead,” Entz said. “Our coaches have had two fulls days to prepare and get ahead game planning. Now its the installation process. All that game planning straight. The defense even let me get in there for two and half hours today but known of it means anything if your kids don’t know what’s going on. I know coach Braun, coach Roehl and those guys will do an excellent job of communicating the game plan.”

Coach Entz also making it official that running back Seth Wilson is out for the rest of the spring and most likely fall season after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter on Sunday. D.J Stewart entered the transfer portal and is leaving the program.

It makes the running back group super thin with just five listed on the roster. Kobe Johnson, Jalen Bussey and Dominic Gonella all received significant carries last game.