South Dakota House starts impeachment proceedings against attorney general

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota House lawmakers have begun impeachment proceedings against the state’s attorney general, who is facing misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car.

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a resolution in the House to impeach Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer. He has indicated he does not plan to resign.

The Republican attorney general faces three misdemeanor charges in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

It will require a simple majority to advance the impeachment charges to the Senate. There, it would require two-thirds of senators to convict and remove him from office.