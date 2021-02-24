MSUM Women’s Basketball Embracing Underdog Role Heading into NSIC Tournament

Dragons are four seed from the north division

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In the final home series of the regular season not only did head coach, Karla Nelson clinch her 21st consecutive winning season for Minnesota State-Moorhead women’s basketball, it also earned them a postseason berth.

After starting the season 3-3, the Dragons worked there way back after a two week COVID pause to finish as winners in four of their last five games. It sets them up as the four seed from the north division playing the top team from the south Augustana.

MSUM did split the first series of the year with them, however, Augie has rattled off 10 wins over the final 13 games. The Dragons know their underdogs and are embracing that role.

“Don’t play scared. Be fearless. People have their doubts about us knowing were the four seed,” guard Mariah McKeever said. “We want to go play hard. Make a good run down there. Were a good team to make it far down there and I think she agrees that were good and were continuing to develop.”

“Just play. Let the game take care of itself but if we go through tentative or anything like that then were not going to be as successful so go there compete and give it all we have,” guard Sarah Jacobson said. “We have nothing to lose.”

“Just go out and play. Have some fun. Bring some energy,” Nelson said. “Maybe the pressure will flip from us having to beat Augie, where Augie feels the pressure playing on their home floor.”

Their game tips off Thursday at 1 p.m. facing either Mankota or St Cloud State in the semifinals with a win.