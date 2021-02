Concordia Women’s Basketball Falls in Home Finale

Cobber lost to Hamline, 69-57

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia women’s basketball dropped their 2021 season home final Thursday night falling to Hamline, 69-57.

Elizabeth Birkemeyer finished with a game-high 21 points in the loss.

The Cobber drop to 2-3 on the season. They’ll close the regular season with three roads games, one against Augsburg and two against St. Mary’s.