NDSU Men’s Basketball in Right State of Mind With What’s On the Line Against South Dakota

Bison could clinch summit league regular season title with series win

FARGO, N.D — It’s another crucial match-up for North Dakota State men’s basketball this weekend. A series win over South Dakota gives them the Summit League regular season title for the second consecutive year.

However, it was a meeting that almost did not happen.

On Tuesday, the Coyotes had a positive COVID test that would have canceled the series until it turned out to be a false positive.

Now that the game is on, USD presents a lot of problems at home not having lost there in conference play. The Bison earned their first win against them back in December and enter this one with the right state of mind.

“The place that they’re in and the opportunity in front of us, it feels like February. It really does,” head coach Dave Richman said. “When we were 0-5, 0-6 after we got beat by South Dakota State in December I remember Tim Miles texting me saying March matters. I wrote that down and I put we need to make March matter. Our guys have really down a terrific job over the last two-three months of putting us in position to make late February-March matter.”

This weekend’s games are on Saturday and Sunday in Vermillion.