Sanford Health installs region’s only digital PET/CT system

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sanford Health has installed the region’s only digital PET/CT imaging system.

The GE Discovery MI at the Broadway Medical Center in Fargo allows for faster scans with less radiation and improved diagnostic accuracy.

This device visualizes the body’s biological activity, showing changes at the molecular level.

It can also detect lesions as small as 4 millimeters, compared to 8 to 9 millimeters with standard scanners.

“This is all because of the new digital detector within the camera, and alongside better confidence and better accuracy in detection, we’re improving patient comfort; shorter scan times, less radiation,” explains Sanford Health Radiologist Specialist Dr. Erica Martin-Macintosh.

To learn more about the new digital imaging system, click here.