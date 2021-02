MSUM Men’s Basketball Advances to NSIC Championship

Wayne State had COVID-19 issues advancing the Dragons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After winning their quarterfinal in double overtime over Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota State-Moorhead men’s basketball won’t have to play a semifinal game.

Due to COVID-19, the Dragons next opponent, Wayne State had to forfeit. Per NSIC rules, MSUM moves on to the Championship games.

They’ll play the winner of Northern State and Minot State on Sunday.