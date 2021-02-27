2nd Half Surge Lifts UND Over SDSU

The Fighting Hawks were down 14-7 at the half before scoring 21 unanswered points to improve to (2-0)

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – The North Dakota Football team took down South Dakota state 28-17 on Saturday to remain unbeaten through their first two games in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The tide shifted in the 2nd half. Bubba Schweigert’s team was behind a score before wracking up three touchdowns in the 3rd and 4th quarters combined, including a 40-yard run by Otis Weah. The team ran for 144 as a whole. The defense followed up a strong 2nd quarter by holding the Jackrabbits scoreless after the break. Schweigert mentioned how both took it up a notch after coming out of the intermission.

“You know, even though we didn’t get chunks of yards on the ground, we got some good tough yards,” said Schweigert. “You know, even the touchdown to hammer in the endzone, those are hard yards to get. And defensively, I thought our guys did a good job of figuring out a way to get some pressure.”

“We left some stuff on the table but I think at halftime, we did a good job of finding out exactly what we wanted to do in the second half, how we wanted to attack them,” said QB Tommy Schuster.

The Fighting Hawks host South Dakota on Thursday evening.