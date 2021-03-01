Fargo police say armed robbery, gunshots, crash are related

FARGO (KVRR) – One man is in police custody at a Fargo hospital after an early morning armed robbery, gunshots and crash in south Fargo.

At around 1:00 a.m. Monday, officers were called to 17 Ave. S. and 45 St. S. for a crash. While police were investigating the crash, additional officers were sent to a report of gunshots on East Gateway Cir. S.

During the same time, a man reported that his vehicle had been stolen in an armed robbery.

Police say they determined that all three of the incidents are related. The case remains under investigation.