NDSU Football “In Fix Mode” After Loss to Southern Illinois

NDSU first loss since November of 2017

FARGO, N.D — “Everything that we’ve been worried about as a program leading up to this moment. Egos, complacency, being comfortable or the mentality that I got it probably set it or caught up to us a little bit. I need to do a better job of making sure I eliminate, I will make sure I eliminate that. I think this was a great wake up call.

North Dakota State football head coach Matt Entz getting straight to the point after Southern Illinois handed them their first loss since November of 2017 snapping the longest FCS win streak of all time at 39 games.

The Salukis possessed the ball for 41 and half minutes and limited the Bison to just one red zone trip. The defense gave up their most points since September of 2016 when surrendering 44 in an overtime win over Eastern Washington.

With how unfamiliar it is for the herd to be bouncing back from a loss the message from Entz this week is pretty clear.

“Losing does one of two things: either you can brush it under the rug or you can look at all the deficiencies it showed or proved and you get the opportunity to go fix them,” Entz said. “Were in the fixing mood right now. I don’t think its the bison way just to say it was just a one time thing, we get a great opportunity to reevaluate everything in the program when you take a loss like this.”

Next up for the Bison is Missouri State, who was the last team they beat after their 33-game win streak was snapped in 2014.