UND Hockey’s Weatherby Holds 7-Game Point Streak into Final Regular Season Game

Weatherby named NCHC player of the Month

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey has reached its final game of the regular season closing things out for the fourth and final time against Omaha Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Down these last stretch of games no one has been hotter than forward Jasper Weatherby.

The Fighting Hawks went undefeated in the month of February and Weatherby played a big part in that. The junior was named — the NCHC’s player of the month.

Weatherby has racked up a seven game point streak. Over the last five games, he’s led the conference in both goals and points.

Head coach Brad Berry says Weatherby has performed so well by reaching a new confidence level.

“There’s an added confidence level. We told him too doing video work with him and different things,” Berry said. “Showing him the level he’s been at lately and that’s the bar. Whenever you set a bar for yourself on what you can do then the challenge becomes doing it everyday and playing with consistency at that level. Demanding more from yourself to get there everyday and he’s done that.”

“I’ve said it before. I try not to really focus on scoring. I try to focus on doing the little things away from the puck and trying to help the team win,” Weatherby said. “If I can put a goal in, great. If not, I’m so confident with everyone else in this line-up. I’m not going to put any pressure on myself. Just try to have fun with it. That’s the biggest thing.”

Friday night’s game is also senior night and one of eight who will be honored is captain Jordan Kawaguchi. The 2020 NCHC forward of the year is one of 15 nationwide to be named a finalist for the senior class award given annually to someone who shows dedication to their university and made a positive impact on their team over four years. Kawaguchi is currently third in the NCHC in points.