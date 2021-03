Casselton Finds New Spot For Law Enforcement Center

CASSELTON, N.D. — Leaders in Casselton find a new spot for their law enforcement center.

It will take up a part of a commercial building being built north of Gordy’s Travel Plaza near I-94.

The city owns the current building downtown but leases the land it’s on.

The owner has plans to expand his business on the property and the building is in need of repairs.

The new law enforcement center includes a 3-year, $1,500 a-month-lease.