Fargo Public Schools To Have Distancing Learning So Staff Can Get Shots

Grand Forks Prepares for Phase 1C

FARGO, N.D. — Starting today, Fargo Cass Public Health is inviting preschool and K through 12 school workers to vaccine clinics.

According to the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, this is the final priority group in Phase 1B.

Fargo Public Schools will have distance learning March 11, 12, 31 and April 1 so staff can take part in the vaccination blitz.

Grand Forks is asking those in Phase 1C to get on the waitlist with Altru.

Fill out the questionnaire at MyChart.altru.org or call 701.780.6358 to be included on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.