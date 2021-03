Davies Crowned Region Champs For 2nd Straight Year

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – For the second straight year, the Fargo Davies Girls Basketball team are EDC champions. The Eagles took down the Shanley Deacons, 64-47, on Saturday afternoon at the SHAC to clinch a birth in the Class A. State tournament.