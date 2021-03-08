NDSU investigating decals at Minard Hall

FARGO (KVRR) – An investigation is underway after decals that reference a “hate group” were found at North Dakota State University.

According to an email sent to employees, NDSU received a report at 8:30 a.m. Monday regarding two small decals placed on doors of Minard Hall in violation of university policy.

“There will be no comment since the investigation is ongoing” according to NDSU spokesperson Brynn Rawlings.

The decals were removed about 15 minutes after the report was made. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the decals are connected to a hate group.