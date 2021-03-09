NDSU Football’s Bussey Finding Early Success in Backfield

Has three touchdowns in the spring season

FARGO, N.D. — The depth in North Dakota State football’s backfield continues to find success. Of the seven touchdowns scored this spring season five have come on the ground. Three of those have come from the legs of running back Jalen Bussey.

Its just the redshirt freshman’s first full season and through three games has already rushed for over 200 yards that includes a 53 yard touchdown last week against Missouri State. Seeing his first action for one game in 2019 Bussey powered his way for two scores one of which was a 65-yarder.

What has allowed Bussey to burst on to the scene?Uusing size and speed as an advantage..

“He can accelerate and get to full speed very quickly. He’s a much stronger back than many people give him credit for,” head coach Matt Entz said. “You look at him and say ‘oh he’s a jitterbug’. Well no, he’s a pretty powerful kid. He works hard. Coach Kramer has done a great job with him in the weight room. Were fortunate to have that depth at running back.”

“A lot of guys have the first step that’s really quick and not the top end speed to go with it but he’s got both and that’s a rare combination,” offensive lineman Cordell Volson said. “I think it helps he has 6-5 6-6 guys in front and he’s a little guy so maybe he gets lost behind us.”

“Follow the blocks. Key in on who were suppose to stay on the inside hip of is allowed a lot of success,” Bussey said. It also helps being a smaller back. I don’t know if the linebackers can see me. Having all that. Trusting the track and hitting it fast.”

Bussey has been sharing the majority of the snaps with Kobe Johnson and Dominic Gonnella.