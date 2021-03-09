NDSU Football’s Waiting For A Guest Appearance on Pat McAfee Show

The senior punter was recognized by the former NFL punter

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State’s punter Garret Wegner was named the FCS national special teams player of the week. Against Missouri State, the senior ran a fake punt for 23 yards that set up the Bison’s first score. Of the four punts two were inside the 20 including one that went 67 yards.

It got a shout out from former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee on Twitter who said — have yourself a day. The senior responded to that tweet saying he was going to be a guest on McAfee’s show

It ended up being fake new, however Wegner is still waiting for the call..

“Never got on that. The tweet was brought upon me by Jackson Hankey so he thought it’d be a great idea to post that I was going to be on the show but pat never got back to me about it,” Wegner said. Pat is one of the best ever to ever do it. For someone to reach out like that and give a shout out means a lot. The way he goes about himself being an outgoing guy. Funny fun guy and I admire his personality.”

McAfee has over two million followers and his daily show streams on YouTube and Sirius XM.