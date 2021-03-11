Grommesh pleads ‘not guilty’ to child porn charges

Garrett Grommesh, 2010

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man known for appearing on a network TV show as a child has pleaded “not guilty” to charges related to child pornography.

Twenty-year-old Garrett Grommesh is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of disseminating child pornography.

Grommesh made a court appearance Thursday afternoon during a conference call.

Moorhead police began an investigation in 2019 after the Minnesota BCA received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Capt. Deric Swenson says the case involves a “significant amount of material” and says that more than 100 images of child porn have been identified.

In 2010, Grommesh and his family were featured on an episode of “Extreme Makeover Home Edition.”

A four-day trial is set to start June 29.