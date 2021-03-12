Fighting Hawks On The Road For The First Time This Season

UND Football is unbeaten through three games but hasn't won on the since the fall of 2018

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – Fighting Hawks are perfect through the first three matchups but in the past, away games have been their kryptonite. They didn’t win once outside of Grand Forks last year. The last road win came in October of 2018 at Sacramento State.

If Bubba Schweigert is to do the griddy for the fourth time this year, it’ll come from the Fighting Hawks doing what they’ve done so far: pretty much everything. The green and white are outscoring their opponents by almost double and and are 11 of 13 in the red zone. They’ve only committed six penalties all around, tied for the fewest per game in the FCS. And in the 2nd half of games, they’ve taken it up a level, outscoring opponents 63-17. Schweigert is aware of the road struggles but notes that it’s important to stay focused.

“Job of focusing on ourselves,” the head coach said. “We need to prepare well. You know, it’s no secret that our recent history, we haven’t won a great percentage of games on the road and we just need to be more focused and really pull together as a team and go down and play well and good disciplined football on the road.”

“It’s just within ourselves,” said Defensive Lineman Jaelen Johnson. “As long as we’re focusing on ourselves, doing the same things we did week in and week out for the first three weeks, I think there’s really no excuse why we can’t keep having the same results.”