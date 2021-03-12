Play of the Week Nominees: March 12th

Enderlin and Kindred battle for the latest Play of the Week

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The most recent play of the week nominees come from the high school basketball court.

In the Region 1 quarterfinals on Monday, Enderlin’s Joe Hurlburt slammed home a two-handed dunk to help as part of a 19-point outing to help the Eagles advance to the semifinals.

On Thursday, Kindred’s Paul Olson helped the Vikings clinch a state tournament berth for the first time since 2003 with a tip-in off a missed shot from one of his teammates.

Head to @KVRRSports’ twitter poll to vote. The winner will be announced on Monday night at 9pm.