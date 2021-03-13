Miller & Price Two More Examples Of Bison Rising Up To Occasion

Both Cam Miller and Jayden Price had both seen time on the field this season but on Saturday, they held the spotlight

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – NDSU had already topped their their 26-game home winning streak last year and with today’s win over Illinois State, they made it 31 in a row at home, the fifth longest streak in FCS history.

They did it with the help of two names you might not be accustomed to hearing on Saturday’s: Cam Miller and Jayden Price. Price played all sixteen games last year as a part of special teams. He recovered a fumble but hadn’t done this. His first ever touchdown as part of the Herd. Miller, is a true freshman out of Solon, Iowa who saw a little bit of time against Southern Illinois and Missouri State but today, the three-time All Conference Selection in High School ran for his first touchdown in green and yellow. Matt Entz believes the players are put in a good position to emerge.

The way we go about our business, the process that we have helps guys mature quickly,” Entz said. “They’re in the huddle, they’re operating, they’re calling, they’re adjusting, they’re checking protections, they’re having real life experiences at practice and I think that helped cam today for sure and of course Jayden continues to help us win games.” “Very exciting”, said Price. “It was super exciting. I knew I’d get my opportunity and I just ran with it.” “Going into today, I knew that I was going to get some reps and I just needed to take advantage of the opportunity,” said Miller.

Bison have the fighting hawks at home next week.