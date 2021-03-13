Police continue investigation: Man with gun ordered woman to get into his vehicle

FARGO, N.D. — Authorities continue to investigate a Friday night disturbance involving a man who ordered a woman into his vehicle at gunpoint.

Fargo Police were called to the area of 7th Street North and 1st Avenue at around 7:25 p.m.

A witness said he intervened in a “disturbance” between a man and woman.

After the witness intervened, the man left the area on foot, but later returned driving a dark sedan.

Authorities say he held a handgun and ordered the woman into his vehicle.

She got in and the man drove south on 7th Street North and then east on NP Avenue.

Police say they cannot confirm that an abduction occurred or not.

The man is described as Hispanic, 5’9” and about 30 years old, wearing a black sweatshirt and driving a dark sedan.

The woman is described as white, 30 years old, wearing a baggy jacket, a hat and carrying a handbag.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 701-451-7660 or text FARGOPD to 847411.