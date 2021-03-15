Video: Fonda visits Minnesota to protest Line 3 pipeline

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR) – Actor Jane Fonda is among those protesting the Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota.

“My friends, the Ojibwe Water Protectors, have invited me to join them in the fight to stop Line 3. Line 3’s most serious immediate impacts will be on Indigenous peoples and their lands and waters along the line” Fonda said.

Fonda calls Line 3 a “climate time bomb.”

Organizers say Fonda will be joined by others, including civil rights activist Winona LaDuke, an enrolled member of the Mississippi Band Anishinaabeg.