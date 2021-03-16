UND Hockey Wins First NCHC Frozen Faceoff

First team to win Regular Season & postseason title in NCHC

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Hockey wins its first NCHC Frozen Face-off Title in school history holding off St. Cloud State, 4-3.

The Fighting Hawks are the first NCHC program to win both the regular season and postseason tournament.

Riese Gaber was named the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player with three goals including the game-clinching goal against the Huskies in the third period.

UND is expected to be a one seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 25-5-1 record.

The regional will be at Fargo’s Scheels Arena starting next weekend March 26-27th.