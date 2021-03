Moorhead Boys Hockey Advances in Section Tournament

Beat Bemidji in Overtime, 3-2

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two goals from sophomore forward Ian Ness helps the two seed, Moorhead boys hockey, top the seven seed, Bemidji, on home ice Wednesday, 3-2.

The Spuds now advance to take on the three seed, St Michael-Albertville, in Section Tournament play Saturday night at Moorhead Sports Arena. Puck drop at 6 P.M.