UND Women’s Basketball Officially Names Bernhard Head Coach

Interim tag from this season was removed

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota women’s basketball officially named Mallory Bernhard as the program’s seventh head coach after a year coaching under the interim tag.

LSU assistant coach and former Bemidji State player, Aaron Kalhoff was the other finalist. After a 2-19 season and being the only team to miss out on the Summit League Tournament, Bernhard wants to have more of an emphasis on recruiting.

As an alum of UND, she can provide firsthand knowledge of the experience playing at the university.

There are also many takeaways from this last year that will help in moving the program forward under her watch.

“Continue to be as prepared as possible and teach, teach, teach,” Bernhard said. “I’m such a believer in fundamentals and providing our young ladies with the knowledge. We don’t have to do so much in game coaching so that on the fly they have those tools ready for them.”

“Through the adversity we forged on and a lot of that had to do with Mal’s leadership,” athletic director Bill Chaves said. “She was determined. She stayed optimistic. A lot of the things that will be critical for us moving forward she exhibited throughout this challenging year.”

Bernhard is also the first female coach of the program since 1986.