Vikings reportedly adding All-Pro DB Patrick Peterson in free agency

8-time Pro Bowler; 3-time All-Pro

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly added one of the better defensive backs in the NFL for the 2021 season as free agency started on Wednesday.

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, the Vikings reached an agreement on a 1-year deal with veteran defensive back Patrick Peterson. The deal is reportedly worth about $10 million. Peterson comes to the Vikings to provide a veteran presence in the secondary after he spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.