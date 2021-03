DGF, Hawley and Breckenridge Boys Basketball Advance in Section Tournament

Quarterfinals begin on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — In Minnesota, it was a busy night of high school basketball as teams looked to advance on to the quarterfinals of their section tournaments.

DGF beat Roseau 66-45. Hawley used a second half comeback to take down Bagley, 58-43 and Breckenridge topped Frazee, 79-63 as all three teams advance on to the quarterfinals.

The next round begins on Saturday.