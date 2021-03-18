The Salvation Army of Fargo re-opens its doors to the public

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After a year of serving meals drive-thru style, the Salvation Army in Fargo has re-opened its doors.

Breakfast is served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dinner is provided from 5 to 6 on Sunday evenings.

To-go meals are available for those who are still uncomfortable eating indoors with others.

Safety precautions include a capacity limit, face mask requirement and extra sanitization.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to hear noise in the building again because for the last year, it’s just been a handful of us and, you know, it’s a struggle to watch people outside when it’s 30 below and say, ‘Well, have a nice day and try to keep warm,'” said Maj. Jerry O’neil.

He adds that it won’t be long before the showers open to the public as well.