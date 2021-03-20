Fans pack FargoDome for NDSU vs UND football

Support for both teams were showed during the rivalry game

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans at the FargoDome were excited for the rivalry game, with the Bison and Fighting Hawks meeting for just the third time since 2003.

The last two meetings in Fargo, UND fans did not go home happy with losses.

Tensions were even higher at this game, with NDSU being ranked number four and UND ranked higher at number two.

The Dome was sold out at its limitation for the spring season at 50% capacity.

Fans on both sides got creative with their attire and were determined to make a statement for who they were rooting for.

One UND fan said, “It’s great that the rivalry starts back up. Two close schools got a good rivalry going on this will be the start of it moving forward.” On the opposing side, NDSU fans felt differently with one person saying “UND is terrible and they haven’t been good till this year.”

The rivalry game goes back to Grand Forks at the Alerus Center in the fall, for the first in the division one era.