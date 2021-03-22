Shark bites 9-year-old Minnesota boy in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An Eagan, Minn. couple says their 9-year-old son was bitten by a shark as he body surfed in Miami Beach.

Kristine Weiskopf says she and her son Jay were in the water for only a few minutes when the shark bit the boy. She says she was holding his hand when a shark bit the boy on the shoulder.

Weiskopf says a chunk of skin was missing from the boy’s shoulder.

A Miami Beach Fire Rescue crew took the boy to the hospital where surgeons closed the wound.