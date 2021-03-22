UND Football “Turning The Page” After First Loss

UND lost to in-state rival, NDSU, on Sunday

GRAND FORKS, N.D — For North Dakota football it was a new experience, losing for the first time this season after starting on a four-game win streak.

The offense was held to its lowest output of the spring scoring just 13 points and converting on just one third down. The result did now lower the team’s confidence or belief.

With a 4-1 record, the Fighting Hawks are still a top six team in the country and in a three way tie for first in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

That’s right where head coach Bubba Schweigert wants to be.

“Were a 4-1 football team and have the opportunity to earn our fifth win and be the first one in the league to move to five since we have an early start,” Schweigert said. “That’s what were focused on. We really have to move forward. We want to do better and we’ll learn from it but I think we have a team that’s going to compete hard until the end. Until the final whistle. There could’ve been times in the game where we laid down but I didn’t see that in our football team. I love our team. I feel the same way about our guys this Monday as I did a week ago Monday.”

The Hawk’s last opponent of the season, Illinois State, has opted out and the conference announced that match-up will be a no contest.