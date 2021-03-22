UND Hockey Gets Ready to Host Fargo Regional in NCAA Tournament

Fighting Hawks are No. 1 Overall Seed

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey was selected as the number one overall seed as the NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday night. It gets them back in the tournament for the first time in four years looking for their ninth title in 33 appearances.

The Fighting Hawks host the Midwest regional at Scheels Arena playing there for the fourth time. In their last meeting in Fargo, UND was upset by the three seed, Boston University in the opening round.

The Hawks face the 16 seed american international who upset the one seed Saint Cloud State in the opening round in the last Fargo regional..After being away for the postseason for some long, head coach Brad Berry said there should no effect on his squad.

“I don’t think it really matters. When you go through the NCHC gauntlet it’s playoff mentality every Friday and Saturday night,” Berry said. “Then you go to the NCHC playoff pod in Grand Forks where you play three games in five nights single elimination. Do or die situation. That’s NCAA Regionals right there so to me it doesn’t matter. Game on and our guys have played that through the whole year here.”

The Hawks will have to test negative twice upon their arrival to Fargo on Tuesday before practicing on Thursday.

Once that happens and if UND gets by American International, the next match-up would be against the winner of Michigan and Minnesota-Duluth. The Bulldogs won the last two national titles and the Wolverines have the most titles all time with 9.

The winner of the regional moves on to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.. Games are Friday at 3 and 8:30.