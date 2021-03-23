Cheney Middle School pulls together for child battling brain cancer

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local middle school is coming together for a special cause to support one of their own as the family deals with a cancer diagnosis.

The fight against cancer is never easy and those at Cheney Middle School are making sure they do their part in helping ease the burden.

Ross Danielson, who is a reading intervention course teacher at Cheney, and his wife Jessica found out their three-and-a-half-year-old son Teddy has brain cancer.

The school’s Student Council came together and organized the fundraiser “Cheney Change Dump” where students and teachers would donate any spare change they had.

“Our initial goal was $1,500 and we ended with $3,055.68,” said 6th grade teacher Samatha Isane.

Teachers and students were down for the cause and made sure to do their part in helping wherever they could.

“I know I had a lot of student council go into every classroom and say let’s help out Teddy we are a family here lets get it going for him,” Isane said.

The school used social media to get the word out. “Social media was huge so we have our own school social media and we have our own students as well,” Isane explained.

When the goal was reached, some of the male teachers shaved their heads or opted in for shaving their beards.

“One thing that we got together for the teachers to do obviously it’s a big deal the students think it’s hilarious for their male teachers to go bald,” Isane added.

Volunteers were surprised and proud of the school for surpassing their goal for Teddy and makes the cause even more heartwarming for the Danielson family.

“Do what you can, give what you can, anything is appreciated especially for this family. Lord knows they need all the support they can get,” volunteer Asher Meson said.

The community showed up and displayed the support that every family needs during these difficult times. Meson gave these encouraging words: “Keep on fighting. Cause that’s really all you can do.”

The fight is not over yet for Teddy.

If you want to donate to the Danielson family, the school set up a GoFundMe account.

You can donate by clicking here.