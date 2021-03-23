Fargo Police ask for help finding aggravated assault suspect

Police are looking for Pajebo Duncan, 30, of West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police is asking for help finding an aggravated assault suspect.

Authorities say 30-year-old Pajebo Duncan, of West Fargo, stabbed a person and ran them over with a vehicle at Love’s Travel Stop in Fargo.

It happened shortly after 10:30 last night.

The victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Duncan is described as 5’7″, 138 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Duncan is, contact police. You may also text your tip and keyword FARGOPD to 847411.