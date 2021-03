Jamestown Baseball Spoils Concordia’s Home Opener

Jimmies beat the Cobbers 7-3

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After the first four games away from home, Concordia baseball had its first home game on Tuesday.

The Cobbers hosted Jamestown. The Jimmies spoiled the opener with a 7-3 victory scoring four runs over the second and third innings.

The Cobbers are back in action Friday at home against Minnesota-Morris.