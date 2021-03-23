North Dakota Native Nominated To Circuit Court By Clinton Dies

FARGO, N.D. — (KFGO) Former federal circuit court judge and North Dakota native Kermit Bye has died.

Family members say the 84-year-old Bye died Saturday at Sanford Health in Fargo, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

President Bill Clinton nominated Bye in April 1999 to fill the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seat left vacant by the death of Judge John Kelly.

He served for 15 years before taking senior status in 2015 and retired a year later.

The Hatton native worked for the Vogel Law Firm in Fargo for 32 years before becoming a judge.