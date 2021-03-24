Former Mid America Steel building fire was intentionally set

The downtown Fargo fire started Monday evening and burned for hours

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Fire Department says a downtown fire that burned for hours was intentionally set.

It broke out Monday night around 7:00 at the former Mid America Steel building.

Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the department is working with the Fargo Police Department on the investigation and are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Firefighters say they were able to knock down outside flames, while much of the inside had fires in void spaces that were dangerous to get to.

Moorhead crews were called in to assist the two-alarm blaze.