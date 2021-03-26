Hammer attack leads to attempted murder charge against Grand Forks woman

Alanna Ranisate

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A Grand Forks woman is in custody, accused of striking a man several times with a hammer.

Grand Forks police were called to an assault in progress involving a hammer at 2339 S. 17th St. #15. Upon arrival officers determined that a 61-year-old man had been struck several times with a hammer.

Forty-nine-year-old Alanna Rose Ranisate is charged with attempted murder and burglary.

Police say Ranisate was arrested on scene and was taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.