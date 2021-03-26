Pelican Rapids Rally Back To Claim Section Title

The Vikings took home the Section 8AA crown with a win over Fergus Falls on Thursday

PERHAM, MINN (KVRR) – In Section 8AA Girls Basketball title game on Thursday, the battle of the top two teams did not disappoint. Number 2 Pelican Rapids took down top seeded Fergus Falls, 52-46. There was a ton of back and forth in this one and the Vikings were down midway through the 2nd but eventually rallied back taking the lead late thanks in part to Greta Tollefson hitting a few clutch shots down the stretch. After the game, she mentioned how it took a team effort to make it happen.

“A lot of preparation,” she said. “There is a lot of girls that didn’t see the court tonight but they’re our team we practice against and they were cheering us on on the bench, talking. And I knew that the team needed me. They got me open. They did everything else, I just finished it out for them. It was a team effort tonight; it was everyone.”

“Seven seniors,” said head coach Brian Korf. “Everyone single one of them contributes to the success of this program and I give a lot of credit to our seniors and our juniors. These girls come in, work hard, accept their roles, they do their role well and they all want each other to be successful. That’s what’s special about them.”