Play Of The Week Nominees: March 26th

Pelican Rapids and DGF battle for this week's POTW crown

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – As Minnesota High School Basketball section tournaments are wrapping up, some of the last week’s plays were impossible to miss. This week’s DJ Colter High School Play of The Week Nominees come from two courts in the North Star State: one on the boys side, and the other on the girls.

On Thursday evening, Section 8 Class AA Girls Championship game between the (2) Pelican Rapids and (1) Fergus Falls came down the wire. The Vikings’ Greta Tollefson executed a nice spin move followed by making a highly contested layup. She helped the them climb back to win and move them on to states.

Six days before on Saturday afternoon, Section 8AA Boys Quarterfinals. DGF hosted Barnesville and though the Rebels didn’t win the game, they won the spotlight on one play thanks to Owen Leach. Number 10 swatted away an attempted Trojans field goal.

Which play is better? Vote on the @KVRRSports latest twitter poll by Monday afternoon!