UND Hockey Loses In Historic NCAA Tournament Match

FARGO, N.D. — In what’s now the longest hockey game in the history of the NCAA Tournament, Minnesota-Duluth beat North Dakota 3-2 in five overtimes Saturday night in Fargo to advance to its fourth straight Frozen Four.

The winning goal came at 142 minutes, 13 seconds.

At the 2:13 mark of the fifth overtime, Luke Mylymok beat North Dakota’s Adam Scheel for the game-winning goal in an epic, marathon game that was in its eighth period.

Back in 2000, St. Lawrence beat Boston College in a game that lasted 123 minutes, 53 seconds.