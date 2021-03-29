Enderlin’s Hurlbert Commits to Colorado for Basketball

Four-star recruit had offers from 9 other schools

ENDERLIN, N.D. — The conference of champions is calling Joe Hurlbert’s name. The Enderlin product announced on his twitter his commitment to Colorado and the PAC 12.

Hurlbert averaged 22.6 points and 14.3 rebounds per game as a junior.

The four-star recruit had offers from three other Big Ten schools, two Big 12 schools, an ACC and one other Pac 12 school.

The Buffaloes were runners-up in the conference championship.