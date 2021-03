East Grand Forks Boys Hockey Advances to Semifinals of State Tournament

Beat Litchfield- Dassel- Cokota 8-1

ST, PAUL, Minn. — East Grand Forks boys hockey advances to the semifinals of the Class A boys hockey tournament.

The Green Wave knocked off Litchfield-Dassel-Cokota, 8-1, behind first and second periods where they scored three goals each.

Next up for EGF is the two seed, Gentry Academy, on Friday. Puck drop is set for 1 P.M.