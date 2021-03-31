Border Patrol captures Romanian nationals near Ambrose Port of Entry

FARGO (KVRR) – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two Romanian nationals after they drove into the U.S. at a closed Port of Entry on March 26.

According to Customs and Border Protection, agents assigned to the Portal Station were notified that a vehicle entered the United States at the Ambrose Port of Entry.

CBP says agents stopped the vehicle just south of the Port of Entry.

The agents determined that both people were citizens of Romania and crossed the international border without permission.

They were processed and returned to Canada the following day.