Feds file new sex crimes charges against Moorhead man

FARGO (KVRR) – A Moorhead man who had been facing sex crime-related charges in Fargo is now facing federal charges.

Forty-six-year-old James Vanraden is charged in U.S. District Court with coercion and enticement.

Federal court documents say in December, 2019, Vanraden responded to an ad from an undercover West Fargo police detective who acted as a father looking for a tutor for his 10-year-old daughter.

Vanraden said he had a “very taboo mind” and admitted to liking bestiality and underage children.

According to the affidavit, Vanraden agreed to pay $500 and was told he could have the girl for as long as he needed. Vanraden said he was excited find “someone willing to sell his or her daughter to him for the night.”

Vanraden is also accused of sending photos of a naked child through WhatsApp and sent a $200 deposit through Venmo.

In October, The Cass County States Attorney’s office filed similar charges against Vanraden. When federal prosecutors filed charges this week, the state charges were dismissed.

Vanraden made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday morning.