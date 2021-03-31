Moorhead Boys’ Hockey’s Season Ends in State Tournament Quarterfinals

Spuds fell to the three seed, Lakeville South, 4-3

ST PAUL, Minn — The six game win streak comes to an end as Moorhead boys hockey falls in the Class AA State Quarterfinals to the three seed Lakeville South, 4-2.

The Spuds were able to score first with a goal from the team’s leading scorer, Harper Bentz, in the second period, however, the Cougars erupted with four goals in the third.

A late goal with a minute to go from Jonas Spicer would not be enough to mount a comeback.

There is no consolation bracket this year due to COVID-19.