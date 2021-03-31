UND’s Kawaguchi Signs Pro Deal With The Dallas Stars

Entry level contact on amateur tryout

GRAND FORKS, N.D — The captain has signed. North Dakota hockey’s Jordan Kawaguchi is heading to the Dallas Stars on an entry level deal.

The 2020 NCHC forward of the year will report to the organization’s AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars on an amateur tryout for the rest of the season.

Kawaguchi ranked third in the NCAA with 26 assists and fourth in points with 36.

The 2019 USCHO player of the year finished his collegiate career with 126 points and helped the Fighting Hawks win two Penrose Cups.