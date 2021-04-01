Grafton’s Sieben Commits to Dream School in UND

The Spoilers leading scorer committed to North Dakota women's basketball on Thursday

GRAFTON, N.D. — Fresh off a Class B state championship Grafton girls’ basketball’s leading scorer, Carlee Sieben is going D-1 and joining head coach Mallory Bernhard’s team at North Dakota. The three-time all-state selection shot lights out all season averaging 20 points per game and shooting 54 percent from the field including 38 percent from three.

As a five year starter, winning over 100 games, Sieben ends her Spoilers career as the school’s all-time leader in steals, assists and scoring with 2,086 points.

Committing to UND was something Sieben had always planned.

“I’ve known coach Bernhard for a long time growing up. I went to all the camps every summer from elementary school up until high school,” Sieben said. “I’ve been around UND basketball as long as I can remember. Its always been my dream to go there. Once I had the opportunity, that’s what I knew I wanted to go.”

Sieben will be the third North Dakotan on the roster.